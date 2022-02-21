Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT at $9.25

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

BIREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.24. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

