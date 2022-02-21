Brokerages Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.