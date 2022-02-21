Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$135.67

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

DOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock traded down C$1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$94.07. 179,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.52. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. BRP has a one year low of C$85.06 and a one year high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.4099993 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.11%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.