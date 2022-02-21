Brokerages Set Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Target Price at $51.00

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 384,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

