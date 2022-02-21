Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $24.24

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Funko by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Funko by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.27 on Friday. Funko has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $875.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

