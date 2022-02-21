Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $24.24

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.24.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.27 on Friday. Funko has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $875.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.