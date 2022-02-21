Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $29.56

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. 525,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

