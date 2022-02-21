Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $29.56

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. 525,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
