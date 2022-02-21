Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $38.91

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE OVV opened at $40.50 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

