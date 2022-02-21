Brokers Set Expectations for MRC Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.64 on Monday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MRC Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

