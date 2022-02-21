Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,562,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 4,878,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

BKD opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

