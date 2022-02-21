Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 111,679 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,679 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,649,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,462,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $6.14 on Monday. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

CANO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

