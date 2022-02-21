Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 90,000 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ambac Financial Group worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.79 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

