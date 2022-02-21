Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.