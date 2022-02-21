Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,504 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $315.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.48 and its 200-day moving average is $347.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

