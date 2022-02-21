Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fastly by 285.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $15,707,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,740 shares of company stock worth $1,074,080 in the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

FSLY stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

