Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $115.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.