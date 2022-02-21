Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Leslie’s worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

