Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $105.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.11.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Bunge stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 1,183,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,171. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,050 shares of company stock worth $40,691,473 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bunge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

