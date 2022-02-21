Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

BYRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BYRN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

