Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
