Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,033,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $10,944,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

