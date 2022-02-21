Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $391.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

