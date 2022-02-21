Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $391.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

