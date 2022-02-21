Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $134.95 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.07.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

