California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 70,942 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 398,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 102.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

