California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.45 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Popular worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $4,867,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $89.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

