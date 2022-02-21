California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Lumentum worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.