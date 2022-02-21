California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,345 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

