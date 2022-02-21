Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $500.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.