Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $95.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

