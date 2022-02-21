Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

