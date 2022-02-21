Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 27,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $199.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

