Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after buying an additional 150,938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 25.6% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 100,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

