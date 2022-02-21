Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

