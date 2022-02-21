Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

