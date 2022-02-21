Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

