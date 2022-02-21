Cambridge Trust Co. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 88,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,444,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

