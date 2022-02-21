Cambridge Trust Co. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $116.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

