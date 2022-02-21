Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 10,014 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

