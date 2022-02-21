Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.090-$6.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.450-$1.490 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $161.90 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

