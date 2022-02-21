Campion Asset Management Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE COF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.96. 3,158,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $116.67 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
