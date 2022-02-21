Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$182.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

