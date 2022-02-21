Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.60 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

