Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.