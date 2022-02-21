Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $184.68 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.23.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

