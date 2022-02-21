Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

