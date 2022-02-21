CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +19-21% yr/yr to $1.313-1.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 362,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

