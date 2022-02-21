CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.