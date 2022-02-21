CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.76. The company had a trading volume of 690,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.