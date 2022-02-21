Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.07.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.25. 2,863,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

