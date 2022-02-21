CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNP stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,098,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.