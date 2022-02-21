Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,506 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GATX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $6,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

